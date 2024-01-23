Former Chicopee superintendent pleads guilty to lying about threatening messages

The former superintendent of schools in Chicopee, Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty to accusations she lied to the FBI in connection with an investigation into the sending of 99 threatening text messages to a candidate for Chicopee police chief.

Lynn M. Clark, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of making false statements. Clark was indicted by a grand jury in April 2022 in the case and initially denied the allegations against her.

Federal agents arrested Clark at her Belchertown home on April 6.

According to federal investigators, the then Chicopee Public Schools official sent almost 100 messages to someone who applied to be the city’s police chief in an attempt to force the candidate to withdraw their application in November 2021.

Clark allegedly told the person she’d release information that would harm their reputation if they got the job.

The candidate did withdraw the application, and the city had to delay the selection process.

More details on the case against Clark

Prosecutors said that Clark sent 99 messages to the person from fictitious phone numbers that she purchased through a mobile app. Phone and internet records revealed that these numbers were allegedly purchased by Clark and that the purchased numbers sent each of the threatening messages.

According to FBI officials, Clark initially denied sending the messages on several occasions to investigators and allegedly cast suspicion on other people, including other city employees, the victim's colleagues, and even a member of her own family.

Court documents state Clark eventually confessed that she sent the messages, telling the FBI that "she felt if the candidate became police chief, it could negatively impact her position as superintendent.”

The Chicopee School Committee placed Clark on paid leave following her arrest.

The charges of making false statements could each carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 30, 2024.