Massachusetts

Former Dartmouth police officer to be sentenced in child rape case

Shawn Souza was convicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of rape of a child by force and one count of indecent assault and battery of a person 14 or older

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts police officer charged with child rape is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday morning.

Shawn Souza, a former police officer in Dartmouth, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of rape of a child by force and one count of indecent assault and battery of a person 14 or older, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Fall River Justice Center.

Souza was first accused of the crimes in 2019. The assaults happened before he became a police officer in 2008 and involved two children, though more specific details have not been released due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

MBTA 2 hours ago

Trouble on the tracks: No timeline for Green Line service to resume

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

2 dead in series of shootings in Worcester. Witnesses describe the terrifying scene

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us