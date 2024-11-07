New Hampshire

Former NH firefighter convicted of setting 2 fires in abandoned buildings

Nathan G. Nichols, 19, of Weare, is a former Bradford firefighter

A former New Hampshire firefighter has been convicted of setting two fires in abandoned buildings in 2022 and 2023.

Nathan G. Nichols, 19, of Weare, a former Bradford firefighter, was found guilty on Oct. 23 in Merrimack Superior Court on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of arson. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims in both cases.

The convictions followed multiple fire investigations from 2022 to 2023 in Bradford. The investigations determined Nichols was involved in both incidents.

“Arson is not a victimless crime,” New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Toomey said in a statement. “I appreciate the work of the numerous investigators and prosecutors who assisted in bringing this case to a conclusion.”

Nichols will be sentenced at a later date.

