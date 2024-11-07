Former NH firefighter convicted of setting 2 fires in abandoned buildings

A former New Hampshire firefighter has been convicted of setting two fires in abandoned buildings in 2022 and 2023.

Nathan G. Nichols, 19, of Weare, a former Bradford firefighter, was found guilty on Oct. 23 in Merrimack Superior Court on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of arson. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims in both cases.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The convictions followed multiple fire investigations from 2022 to 2023 in Bradford. The investigations determined Nichols was involved in both incidents.

“Arson is not a victimless crime,” New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Toomey said in a statement. “I appreciate the work of the numerous investigators and prosecutors who assisted in bringing this case to a conclusion.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Nichols will be sentenced at a later date.