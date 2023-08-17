Four teens arrested for randomly attacking person near South Bay Mall in Dorchester

Four teens were arrested after they allegedly randomly attacked a person in the South Bay Mall area of Dorchester on Wednesday night.

Boston police said officers on patrol in the area of District Avenue near the South Bay Mall around 8:30 p.m. were approached by a person who said they had just been attacked by a group of kids. The victim told police the attack was unprovoked, and said they were punched and kicked multiple times and were unable to get up.

As police were talking to the victim, the four teens began yelling at the person. The group then began walking down the middle of the street, blocking traffic. Police said the teens were screaming obscenities at another teen and causing a large disturbance in the street.

Police asked the teens to get out of the street, but they refused. After repeated requests, the teens eventually moved out of the street and police attempted to arrest two of them. A group of youths then began surrounding the officers as they were handcuffing the two teen suspects. The group continued to follow the officers to their cruisers, shouting at them along the way.

Additional officers who had been called to the scene to help disperse the crowd attempted to arrest a third teen, at which point a teenage girl began to interfere with them and refused to move back despite multiple requests. She was eventually taken into custody as well.

All four juveniles -- three 13-year-old boys and one 13-year-old girl -- were placed under arrest and are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on a variety of charges, including assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

No further details were immediately available.