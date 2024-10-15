Friday's ‘Dateline' episode to focus on Karen Read case

The Karen Read case has not only captured the attention of Massachusetts but really also the nation. A very well known and active case in our backyard is getting a special 2-hour episode of NBC's "Dateline" on Friday night.

A lot of eyes will be on this. After a mistrial, Karen Read sat down with "Dateline" for a special that airs this week.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Remember, Read is facing charges related to the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

In a preview of the episode, Read responds to witnesses who claim they heard her say, "I hit him," on the morning O'keefe's body was found.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I said, 'Could I have hit him? Did i hit him?'" Read says in the episode. "I don't know what else it could have been. It was howling wind, I had YouTube blasting on the stereo, and I thought, 'Did he somehow try to flag me down?' which was the reaction I was hoping to garner as I slowly pulled away from the house. Did he come out and maybe trip or or bend over to pick up his cell phone and I ran over his foot and then he passed out drunk? I didn't think I hit him, hit him, but could I have clipped him?"

Read's retrial is set to begin in January. You can catch the special episode of "Dateline" on Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC10 Boston. Ahead of that special episode, join us for "Canton Confidental: The Karen Read murder trial," starting at 7 p.m.