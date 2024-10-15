Karen Read

Friday's ‘Dateline' episode to focus on Karen Read case

The special 2-hour episode airs at 9 p.m. on NBC10 Boston

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Karen Read case has not only captured the attention of Massachusetts but really also the nation. A very well known and active case in our backyard is getting a special 2-hour episode of NBC's "Dateline" on Friday night.

A lot of eyes will be on this. After a mistrial, Karen Read sat down with "Dateline" for a special that airs this week.

Remember, Read is facing charges related to the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

In a preview of the episode, Read responds to witnesses who claim they heard her say, "I hit him," on the morning O'keefe's body was found.

"I said, 'Could I have hit him? Did i hit him?'" Read says in the episode. "I don't know what else it could have been. It was howling wind, I had YouTube blasting on the stereo, and I thought, 'Did he somehow try to flag me down?' which was the reaction I was hoping to garner as I slowly pulled away from the house. Did he come out and maybe trip or or bend over to pick up his cell phone and I ran over his foot and then he passed out drunk? I didn't think I hit him, hit him, but could I have clipped him?"

Read's retrial is set to begin in January. You can catch the special episode of "Dateline" on Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC10 Boston. Ahead of that special episode, join us for "Canton Confidental: The Karen Read murder trial," starting at 7 p.m.

