Connecticut

From ‘Taylor Drift' to ‘Han Snowlo,' CT DOT shares snowplow naming contest winners

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

'Sleetwood Mac' is telling the snowflakes to go their own way, and 'Melton John' is all set to push snow beyond the yellow brick road.

Those are two of the 12 names chosen by Connecticut's Department of Transportation as the winners of the naming contest announced earlier this season.

Here's the full list of the chosen names, which were shared on social media on Saturday:

  • Ctrl-Salt-Delete
  • Sir Plows A Lot
  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Blizzard of Oz
  • 2 Fast 2 Flurryous
  • Snow Force One
  • SNOWtorious BIG
  • Flurryous George
  • Han Snowlo
  • Melton John
  • Taylor Drift
  • Blizzard Wizard
CT DOT says the names will be displayed on snowplows across the state, though it wasn't revealed which areas each plow was assigned to.

