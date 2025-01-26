From ‘Taylor Drift' to ‘Han Snowlo,' CT DOT shares snowplow naming contest winners

'Sleetwood Mac' is telling the snowflakes to go their own way, and 'Melton John' is all set to push snow beyond the yellow brick road.

Those are two of the 12 names chosen by Connecticut's Department of Transportation as the winners of the naming contest announced earlier this season.

Here's the full list of the chosen names, which were shared on social media on Saturday:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Sir Plows A Lot

Sleetwood Mac

Blizzard of Oz

2 Fast 2 Flurryous

Snow Force One

SNOWtorious BIG

Flurryous George

Han Snowlo

Melton John

Taylor Drift

Blizzard Wizard

CT DOT says the names will be displayed on snowplows across the state, though it wasn't revealed which areas each plow was assigned to.