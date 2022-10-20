Frosty Mornings, But Clear Air Continues Into the Weekend

Our stretch of fine October weather rolls on – with a warming trend into the weekend. All is not rosy for the weekend itself, however, as a weak storm rolls up the coast from the south.

Cool (and frosty for some) start this morning. We’ll recover nicely, but the upper atmosphere caps our warmup to around 60. And most spots won’t even reach that value this afternoon. As our antiquated storms system moves into Ontario and Quebec, southwest breezes will hold fast this afternoon.

That wind settles out tonight as temps again dip back to the upper 30s and low 40s, but with a warming trend in the upper atmosphere, we’re destined for 60s both tomorrow and Saturday. The weekend is split with the chance for rain on Sunday, but Saturday could see us in the upper 60s in some spots.

The timing of the rain is not on solid footing just yet. Some guidance would have the showers arrive by late morning, while other guidance puts it in here by early afternoon. Either way you slice it, the wet weather will dampen part of Sunday, so the streak of superb autumn weekends comes to a close.

Showers linger into Monday, but should taper to drizzle, mist and fog by the afternoon and evening if you’re planning on taking in MNF at Gillette. Temps warm a bit, however, as we climb into the 60s….and possibly staying near 60 for the game.

In the meantime, enjoy these super days!