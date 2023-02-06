Frozen Shark Washes Up on Cape Cod Beach

How cold was it last weekend? So cold the sharks froze.

OK, so it's not quite that simple. But the images of a frozen shark that washed up on... wait for it... Cold Storage Beach in Dennis on Saturday as temperatures dipped below zero were the perfect embodiment of how cold most of New England was feeling at the time.

@capeimagesbyamie

Photographer Amie Medeiros (@capeimagesbyamie on Instagram) captured the images of the sharksicle around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shark appeared to have wounds near its fin, and it isn't actually believed to have died as a result of the cold.

Temperatures in Dennis got as low as 8 below zero early Saturday morning, with the wind chill reaching negative 32, according to the National Weather Service. The cold snap broke records across the region.

The @MA_Sharks Twitter account -- run by shark biologist John Chisolm -- identified the shark as a porbeagle. He said it's likely the same one that washed up a week earlier in the same general area.

Another porbeagle. Pretty sure this is one that originally washed up last week and has been moving around with the big tides. Unlike the others, this one is a male. https://t.co/E3OuTStqWQ — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) February 5, 2023

Cold Storage Beach is located on the Bass River in South Dennis, and was reportedly named for storehouses that were located in the area in the early 1900s to keep fish cold. Seems like it's still keeping fish cold to this day.