Funeral Services Scheduled for NH State Trooper Killed in I-95 Crash

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, the New Hampshire State Police trooper who died Thursday when a tractor trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95, will be laid to rest this coming week.

A celebration of life event will be held Wednesday at the Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Arena, located at 555 Elm Street, in Manchester. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

A private burial will follow for family only, state police said in a statement Saturday.

In honor of Sherrill and in recognition of his services Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu has directed flags to remain at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire through sunset on Nov. 3. Sununu called Sherrill a "true Trooper's Trooper."

“Obviously the entire state of New Hampshire is mourning the loss of Staff Sergeant Sherrill. He was an individual who nobly answered that call to service and who was steadfast and devoted to the safety and wellbeing of all of his fellow Granite Staters,” Sununu said at a Thursday morning press conference. "That he died while in the line of service is a terrible tragedy."

The 44-year-old father of two was working at the site of an overnight paving project when the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. just north of Exit 3 northbound in Portsmouth, officials said. Sherill was pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

It is during some of our most challenging times that Granite Staters join together to display some of the most moving and meaningful examples of unity.



There was a solemn procession Friday as Sherrill's body was escorted from Concord to a funeral home in Dover. Numerous first responders lined the procession route to show their respect.

“Staff Sgt. Sherill was known as a 'trooper’s trooper,' a consummate, dedicated professional and a true family man,” said Col. Nathan A. Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police. “For nearly 20 years, he served the State of New Hampshire with honor and pride.”

Sherill started his law enforcement career in Hooksett in 2001 and became a state trooper in 2002. He was promoted to assistant troop commander in August.

Sherrill was also a well-respected youth baseball coach with the Barrington Youth Association, and those who knew him say he had a gift when it came to coaching, and was a loving husband and father.

"Staff Sergeant Sherrill was an incredible member of the law enforcement community and, more importantly, a loving husband, father, son and brother," Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement Thursday, calling his death a tragic reminder that our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every time they go to work.

"I urge every Granite Stater to take a moment to reflect upon and appreciate the service and sacrifice that these men and women, and their families, provide to their communities and our State every day,” Formella continued.

State police also announced Saturday that all correspondence for Sherrill's family should be sent to Trooper First Class Frank Campo at the Director’s Office, 33 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03305. Those interested in making a donation can do so online at thegreghillfoundation.org or send them directly to The Troopers Foundation Account, 107 N. State Street, Concord NH 03301.