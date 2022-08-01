Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
SCHOOLS

Gardner Public Schools Pushing Back Start of Year as Supply Chain Slows Construction

Gardner Elementary School will open two weeks later than planned while Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will be pushed back by one week

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

The Gardner Public Schools district in Massachusetts will push back the first day of the year due to supply chain problems that have slowed the construction of the new elementary school.

Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced in a letter Monday that the team was delayed from completing the elevator because pieces were missing from a shipment of electrical parts. There are also delays in an order for electrical panel boards required in other parts of the building.

Gardner Elementary School will open two weeks later than planned. Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will be pushed back by one week.

Pellegrino said that until Friday district officials believed they would start on schedule, but the delays mean the project won't be complete in time. He noted that they've been "proactively planning" for the situation and have a new schedule that balances "the importance of getting students in as soon as possible and providing teachers with the
time they need to prepare for the opening of a new school," as well as impacts to sports and testing timelines and bus company schedules.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The full announcement, including the new opening dates, is available in the letter below.

This article tagged under:

SCHOOLSMassachusettsEducationGardner
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us