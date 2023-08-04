Girl, 3, injured in fall from roof in Avon, officials say

A 3-year-old girl survived a fall from a roof in Avon, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said.

A passing driver spotted the girl sitting on a second-story roof of a building on W. Main Street near Johnson Road and called police about 11:19 a.m., according to Avon's police and fire departments. When the agencies got to the building, they learned that the girl had fallen into the yard and was carried back into an apartment by an adult who was visiting people who live there.

The 3-year-old was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries she's believed she'll survive, officials say.

An adult babysitter was watching her and four other children, 3 to 7 years old, with another adult in the apartment, according to the officials. All five of the children were reunited with their parents.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear how the girl is believed to have gotten onto the roof and fallen. Avon police and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families were investigating what happened.