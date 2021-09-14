Local

Gov. Baker Discusses COVID Pandemic, Economic Recovery: WATCH LIVE

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts increased by more than 4,700 over the weekend

By Staff and wire reports

NBCUniversal

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to discuss his administration's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the work being done to support economic recovery and growth during a virtual event Tuesday morning.

The governor is set to address The New England Council at 8 a.m.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts increased by more than 4,700 over the weekend while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state rose by 19.

The new numbers from Friday, Saturday and Sunday pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,991 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 730,000.

There were more than 670 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 170 in intensive care units.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 74.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

More than 4.5 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

