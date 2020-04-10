Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday afternoon amid ongoing preparations for the upcoming surge.

Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders are all expected to attend the 2 p.m. briefing at the State House.

On Thursday, state health officials announced the death toll had topped 500. Overall, they said there are nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases in the state.

Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have continued to issue warnings that a surge in cases is expected within days or a few weeks.

The governor said the peak will most likely occur between April 10 and April 20. As many as 172,000 COVID-19 cases are anticipated in the state.

Nia Hamm reports from South Boston, where the Boston Convention and Expo Center has been converted into the state's largest field hospital.

Baker said Thursday that it's too early to make any decisions about the remainder of the school year.

Some states, including Vermont, have already said students won't be returning to the classroom this school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But Baker said he isn't ready to take that drastic step in Massachusetts.

"At this point in time we would be concerned about writing off the rest of the school year, especially given how uneven the online process has been across the Commonwealth," he said. "If we do end up in a situation like that, we are going to have to come up with some type of strategy to try to help all the kids try to get what they didn't get that they were supposed to get."

Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts, free gas will be offered to medical staff and first responders.

Baker also said Thursday that Massachusetts has received word that it will be getting an additional 100 ventilators from the federal stockpile, to be distributed to local hospitals helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said Boston Children's Hospital donated five more ventilators, and the state continues to focus on the pursuit of additional ventilators through various channels.

Baker also trumpeted the new field medical centers opening across the state, including at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

These locations, along with others still being established, will help provide additional capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.