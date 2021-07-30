Gov. Baker to Speak as Mass. Residents Await New Mask Guidance

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to speak on Friday as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise and residents await word on new mask guidance.

Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders will visit the Boston Youth BBQ Vax and Basketball Bash in Roxbury, a community event to encourage youth vaccinations. They are expected to take questions afterward.

The CDC announced Tuesday that it was recommending fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high COVID transmission rates, a reversal of previous guidance.

Massachusetts has five counties where federal health officials are now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings, but Baker said earlier this week that he and his administration are reviewing the guidelines and will have more to say at a later date.

He said he was "considering" a mask mandate in schools — which the CDC recommended Tuesday and which scores of medical experts and professionals requested later that day — but ruled out immediately "instituting any travel restrictions," when asked about the COVID cluster in Provincetown that's now grown to nearly 900 people, and which has prompted a mask mandate in the Cape Cod tourist destination.

Baker noted that the CDC makes recommendations for the country at large, while Massachusetts is in one of the best positions of any state in the nation.

"The higher your vaccinated population is, the less likely you are to see significant increases in your hospitalization rates when you have increases in cases, and that's certainly true here in Massachusetts as well," Baker said.

In Massachusetts, Barnstable County is the only area of high transmission under the CDC's new COVID guidelines, while Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket and Suffolk counties are considered areas of substantial transmission.

With the delta variant spreading and rates of positive coronavirus cases increasing, the CDC is now recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in high-transmission areas.

Massachusetts health officials reported another 742 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since early May -- and eight new deaths on Thursday.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 671,644 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,711. The last time Massachusetts reported more than 742 cases in one day was 795, on May 8.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been rising in recent weeks. While breakthrough cases are being reported, officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 1.92% on Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.