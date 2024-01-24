Gov. Healey to unveil 2025 budget proposal on Wednesday

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is set to unveil her administration's fiscal year 2025 budget proposal on Wednesday afternoon.

Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll are expected to release details of their budget at a 1 p.m. announcement at the State House. You can watch it live in the video player above.

In her State of the Commonwealth address last week, Healey said she plans to push for major spending increases for roadways and public transit, propose a new literacy program for schools, and campaign for a multi-year investment to make the state a global hub for climate and clean energy technologies.

Massachusetts' governor looked back on her first year in office and ahead to the future in her speech Wednesday evening.

Many of those proposals will involve significant spending at a time when lagging revenues and unexpected costs are ramping up the pressure on the state's financial outlook and limiting new investment opportunities following years of large surpluses.

Healey pledged to fully fund another year of the Student Opportunity Act, an education reform law that requires the state to invest $1.5 billion more into K-12 schools over six years.

She also signaled that her fiscal 2025 budget bill will "increase funding for local roads and bridges to record levels, with special investments dedicated to rural communities."

Regarding public transit, where riders have endured years of unreliable service fueled by staffing and budget problems, Healey said she will propose to "double our support for MBTA operations" and tackle a massive backlog of deferred maintenance at the agency. She said she will move to establish a "permanent, reduced fare for low-income T riders," an idea that policymakers have long studied without putting into effect.

Healey did not signal how much her fiscal 2025 budget bill will total, but tax collections have stalled out, lagging so far behind that she was forced to slash $375 million in fiscal 2024 spending and her deputies forecast little if any tax revenue growth through June 2025.