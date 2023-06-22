Green Line's B Branch to close for 12 days in July for repair work

The MBTA says it will be shutting down the B Branch of the Green Line for 12 days in July, as it works to replace over 2,000 feet of track and make other upgrades.

Shuttle buses will be replacing trolley service from Kenmore to Boston College from July 17 through July 28.

During the closure, MBTA crews plan to fully replace over 2,000 feet of track at Packard's Corner and between Harvard Avenue and Allston Street. The T will also be replacing duct banks, underground conduits and repainting pedestrian crossings, bike lanes and platform edges.

No one was injured, as this section of track is already under a speed restriction, but it did raise additional concerns about the condition of the rails here.

“I made a commitment to the public when I accepted this responsibility to restore safety and reliability,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release. “The recent derailment is a stark reminder that we have work to do, and accelerating this work when schools are out is the best way to address a long-standing issue. This 12-day full access closure allows us to implement track renewal safely and most efficiently along the Green Line’s B Branch, and most importantly, improve service.”

Service along the Green Line's B Branch was impacted earlier this month due to a trolley derailment that happened at Packard's Corner in Allston. At the time, MBTA officials said the section of track was set to be replaced over the summer.

“We are committed to providing our riders with the best possible quality of service,” MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Peña said in the written release. “A full-access closure allows crews to accomplish critical upgrades on an expedited schedule, delivering improved service that our riders deserve. We understand how frustrating service diversions can be. However, as a team, we will work as quickly and safely as possible to deliver these much-needed upgrades.”

An in-person open house will be hosted by the MBTA on June 28 at 6 p.m. at Boston University's Sleeper Auditorium to discuss the upcoming closure.