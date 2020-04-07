Grocery Store Workers to Protest in Boston, Demanding Protection from Coronavirus

Grocery workers and customers plan to hold a protest in Boston to demand "adequate protections" for employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Workers from Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Shaw's will hold the protest at the Whole Foods store in Boston's South End at 11 a.m. They plan to fill the parking lot and line the sidewalk, while staying at least six feet apart.

Grocery stores have been declared essential businesses by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker during the coronavirus pandemic, which had killed 260 people in the state as of Monday.

Many stores have shifted their hours and are offering early-morning hours to shoppers over the age of 60.

Employees from several grocery stores across the state, including Whole Foods in Hingham and Stop & Shop in Kingston and Norwell, have tested positive for the virus.

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 13,837.

The majority of those positive cases continue to be residents living in Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Worcester and Plymouth counties.