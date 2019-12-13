Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
manhunt

Gunman Who Injured Woman in Hudson Remains on The Loose

The shooting happened in broad daylight Thursday in Hudson, Massachusetts

By Nia Hamm and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Nia Hamm and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police in Massachusetts are still searching for the gunman who wounded a woman after firing shots into a car, prompting a manhunt and a nearby school to go under a lockdown on Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Howe Street in Hudson, where the injured woman was transported to an area hospital, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials did not provide details on the extent of the victim’s injuries or state her condition.

A heavy police presence descended upon the neighborhood as officers with long guns drawn searched the area for the shooter, who fled the scene. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

26 mins ago

Winter Wonderland in Boston: Top Instagram Photos of the Week

Things to do 3 hours ago

40+ Fun Things to Do With the Family This Weekend

The incident prompted Camela A. Farley Elementary School to issue a lockdown as a precaution. Students were released through a controlled dismissal.

The gunman remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

manhuntMassachusettsshootingHudsonMiddlesex District Attorney's Office
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us