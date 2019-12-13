Police in Massachusetts are still searching for the gunman who wounded a woman after firing shots into a car, prompting a manhunt and a nearby school to go under a lockdown on Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Howe Street in Hudson, where the injured woman was transported to an area hospital, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials did not provide details on the extent of the victim’s injuries or state her condition.

A heavy police presence descended upon the neighborhood as officers with long guns drawn searched the area for the shooter, who fled the scene. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

The incident prompted Camela A. Farley Elementary School to issue a lockdown as a precaution. Students were released through a controlled dismissal.

The gunman remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.