Gusty Winds, Cold Temperatures

After a busy couple days, we find ourselves winding things down temporarily. Much of the region saw some snow Friday night into Saturday with totals upwards of ten inches in northern New England and several inches across the interior southern areas.

Saturday night we’re left with an exiting system north of New England which will leave in its wake gusty winds and cold temperatures. A few lingering snow flurries and snow showers possible across some of the mountains, but those should end overnight as drier air works into the area.

Much of the region will remain mostly clear with a diminishing wind late. Lows will drop into the 20s south, teens north with wind chill values dropping into the low teens north, upper teens and 20s south.

Sunday will feature cooler than normal temperatures again, but the wind won’t be as strong. Clouds increase from the west during the day as a system dives out of the Great Lakes region.

A stray flurry isn’t out of the question during the afternoon across southern areas, but won’t be a big deal on the roadways as people head back home after the holiday weekend. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s south, 30s north, with some upper 20s across northern Maine.

We’ll track some precipitation during the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday afternoon as low pressure develops far enough off shore not to bring any major issues.

Currently it looks like coastal southern New England to the Cape will see mostly rain, but north into the Boston area and points further north will see mostly snow shower activity. Much of the heaviest precipitation remains off shore so not expecting much in the way of accumulation or issues on the roadways, but we’ll continue to monitor it as we get closer to the event in case anything changes…after all, this is New England!

Safe travels!