Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead by NH court order

A New Hampshire judge has ruled that Harmony Montgomery, the 5-year-old girl killed by her father, is legally dead and appointed her mother to administer her estate.
While her father, Adam Montgomery, was found guilty of second-degree murder in Harmony's killing, since her body was never found, she had never been declared dead.
The ruling will allow Crystal Sorey, Harmony's mother, move forward with a wrongful death lawsuit.
Sorey was in Nashua District Court Monday for the hearing over her request; Adam Montgomery was not.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.