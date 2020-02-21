Local
Can-Only In Boston: Harpoon, Mike’s Pastries Team Up to Create Cannoli Stout

By Josh Sullivan

Two Boston-area mainstays are teaming up on an unlikely new product: a cannoli-flavored beer.

Harpoon Brewery is collaborating with Mike's Pastries to create the Cannoli Stout: a 7.2% alcohol-by-volume beer inspired by the famous North End pastry shop.

The beer will be released during a launch party at Harpoon's South Boston taproom.

A $25 ticket gets you in the door, a draft pour of the stout, one cannoli from Mike’s Pastry and a take-home gift of one 16 oz. can of the beer.

