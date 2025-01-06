Harrison's Roast Beef has reopened in North Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old roast beef joint north of Boston that shut down in 2023 is back in its old home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Harrison's is open once again in North Andover, with a Facebook thread from the Chickering Road spot stating that Patrick's North Shore Eatery (which took over the space last year) "went back to Harrison's menu" while also putting rumors to rest about its closing again, saying that "A portion of our building is for lease." Harrison's dates back to 1984, being known mainly for its North Shore-style roast beef sandwiches.

The address for Harrison's is 80 Chickering Road, North Andover, MA, 01845. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/harrisonsroastbeef

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

[Earlier Article]

Patrick's North Shore Eatery Opens in the Former Harrison's Roast Beef Space in North Andover

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)