Harrison's Roast Beef has reopened in North Andover

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old roast beef joint north of Boston that shut down in 2023 is back in its old home.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Harrison's is open once again in North Andover, with a Facebook thread from the Chickering Road spot stating that Patrick's North Shore Eatery (which took over the space last year) "went back to Harrison's menu" while also putting rumors to rest about its closing again, saying that "A portion of our building is for lease." Harrison's dates back to 1984, being known mainly for its North Shore-style roast beef sandwiches.

The address for Harrison's is 80 Chickering Road, North Andover, MA, 01845. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/harrisonsroastbeef

[Earlier Article]
Patrick's North Shore Eatery Opens in the Former Harrison's Roast Beef Space in North Andover

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

 
