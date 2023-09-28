[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A well-known roast beef joint north of Boston has shuttered, and it looks like the space will be taken over by a new owner.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Harrison's Roast Beef in North Andover is now closed, with the post saying "We want to thank you all for your patronage! 4 decades of great memories from employees, customers, food and fun!" The note also mentions that Dean Chongris will be opening a "new venture" in the space, though there appear to be some conflicting details on social media as to whether it will be a brand new spot, something similar to Harrison's, or even if the Harrison's name could remain.

Harrison's Roast Beef first opened in 1984, offering roast beef sandwiches along with other sandwiches, salads, and sides.

The address for the now-closed Harrison's Roast Beef was 80 Chickering Road, North Andover, MA, 01845.

