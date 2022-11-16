Local

Haverhill

Haverhill High School Football Season Canceled Amid Misconduct Investigation

A letter sent to families did not provide details of what led to the investigation but made reference to hazing and noted that the Haverhill Police Department is involved

By Thea DiGiammerino

Haverhill Public Schools have canceled the remainder of the high school football season amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving members of the team, district officials wrote in a letter to families Wednesday.

The letter, signed by Supt. Margaret Marotta, Haverhill High School Principal Kevin Soraghan and Athletic Director Thomas O'Brien, did not provide details of what led to the investigation but made reference to hazing and noted that the Haverhill Police Department is involved. Members of the coaching staff are also on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

"The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community," the letter reads.

"Haverhill Public Schools will not tolerate hazing, harassment, or retaliation in any form.  Any such misconduct will be responded to swiftly and it will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved," it continued.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

