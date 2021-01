Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. on the second floor of a 3-story occupied building at 26 Crescent Avenue.

At approximately 9:15 heavy fire from 26 Crescent Ave Dor from the 2nd floor of a 3 story occupied building. A second alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/bp2uriEaWf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021

Heavy flames on the second and third stories were knocked down shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Heavy fire from the second and third knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/D9nPf5ypMK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021

Officials said all residents were safely evacuated from the building, and firefighters remain at the scene overhauling the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.