Here's an inside look at Bridgewater State University's new cybersecurity center

We've seen cyberattacks hit banks, hospitals, schools and even personal accounts. Early next year, Bridgewater State University will open a state-of-the-art facility that will train students to be on the front lines of fighting these attacks.

"We're going to have the best cyber-security program in New England," said Frederick Clark, president of Bridgewater State University.

The room where the training will happen is called the Cyber Range. It will feature 24 computer stations, LED lights that change color based on the scenario and a video wall.

"We are going to build the workforce that's necessary for cybersecurity," said Clark.

Cyberattacks have cost organizations millions of dollars. In fact, worldwide, cybercrime damage is expected to hit $10.5 trillion by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

The soon to be opened training space at Bridgewater State will put students through real-life scenarios teaching them to stop attacks before they happen.

Scenarios could last anywhere from 30 minutes up to 6 hours depending on the skill level.

Steven Zuromski, the school's vice president of information technology, said it's critically important to get students trained in this industry.

Currently, there are 20,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in Massachusetts and more than 750,000 nationwide.

"We need more programs, we need more students," said Meghan Martinez, with CyberTrust Massachusetts, a nonprofit consortium of businesses and colleges. Students, outside companies and even local governments will be able to use this space. The goal is to make the programs accessible to all.

"There are some natural skills and abilities that they have if they can just be centered in the right direction, they can apply those very easily and very quickly to a high paying wage earning job," said Martinez.