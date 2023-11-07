Here's what's on the ballot across New England in Tuesday's election

There are a number of big races and referendums on ballots in communities across New England in Tuesday's off-year general election.

The Boston City Council race has been closely-watched, with two incumbents already having been eliminated in September's primary after a series of public controversies. There are also several contested Massachusetts senate races.

Other races worth noting are the Rhode Island congressional election, a series of controversial referendum questions in Maine and hotly-contested mayoral contests in multiple states.

Here's a quick look at some of the major stories to keep an eye on this Election Day:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Connecticut

There are several big mayoral elections across Connecticut, including races in New Haven and Hartford. But the mayoral contests in Bridgeport and Derby have drawn the most attention.

In Bridgeport, Mayor Joe Ganim is seeking an eighth term, but last week, a state judge made the unusual move of a re-do of the September Democratic primary after evidence surfaced of possible ballot stuffing. The date for the new primary has not been set but will take place after Tuesday’s general election. Voting results from Tuesday's election will still be tabulated but no official winner will be declared until the legal challenges have been resolved.

The judge's decision came after surveillance videos showed a woman stuffing what appeared to be absentee ballots into an outdoor ballot box days before the original primary in September.

Superior Court Judge William Clark determined the allegations of possible malfeasance warranted throwing out the results of the Sept. 12 primary, which incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim won by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast. Absentee ballots secured his margin of victory.

Ganim’s opponent, John Gomes, whose campaign obtained the surveillance video and released it after the primary, sued city officials and demanded a new primary, or for him to be declared the winner.

Under Connecticut law, people using a collection box to vote by absentee ballot must drop off their completed ballots themselves, or designate certain family members, police, local election officials or a caregiver to do it for them.

Ganim said in court that he was “shocked by what appeared in the videos” released by Gomes’ campaign shortly after the primary. However, he said he does not know if the woman who appears to be in the video actually mishandled ballots.

In Derby, incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan is running as an independent for a fourth term after losing the Republican primary to alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., who was charged by federal prosecutors in August with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

DiGiovanni has insisted all along he did not do anything wrong.

Joseph Di Martino, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, is the Democrat in the ballot. Shirley McIvoy is also running as an independent.

Maine

Maine voters will decide the fate of eight statewide ballot measures in an election Tuesday, including a proposal to ban foreign influence on elections and another that would dismantle the state’s two largest electric utilities.

Question 2 asks voters to ban foreign governments and entities they “own, control, or influence” from making campaign contributions in candidate elections or ballot measures. The move is in response to the $22 million a Canadian utility called Hydro Quebec spent to influence the outcome of a previous Maine referendum election in which the utility had a financial interest.

Question 3 would shutter two privately owned electric utilities called Central Maine Power and Versant Power and replace them with a nonprofit entity called Pine Tree Power, which would be run by an elected board. Supporters of the proposal have criticized the private utilities for poor performance and high rates. Opponents say the proposal to buy out the existing utilities comes with too high a price tag — $13.5 billion.

Massachusetts

In Boston, voters will have a chance to reshape the City Council. In the nine district elections and the councilor-at-large election, three incumbents are running unopposed, including Gabriela Coletta in District 1, Ed Flynn in District 2 and Brian Worrell in District 4.

In the councilor-at-large race, eight people are vying for four seats, including incumbents Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia and Erin Murphy and newcomers Bridget Nee-Walsh, Shawn Nelson, Henry Santana, Catherine Vitale and Clifton Braithwaite.

In District 3, incumbent Frank Baker chose not to run for reelection, meaning a new face will represent the district. Joel Richards, John Fitzgerald, Jennifer Johnson, Barry Lawton, Matthew Patton and Ann Walsh are all vying for the seat.

In District 5, Enrique Pepén, Jose Ruiz and Jean-Claude Sanon are battling it out. Ricardo Arroyo, the incumbent, lost in the preliminary election. The candidates in District 6 include William King and Ben Weber. The incumbent, Kendra Lara, was eliminated in the preliminary election.

District 7 is shaping up as a battle between incumbent Tania Fernandes Anderson and former at-large city councilor Althea Garrison. In District 8, Sharon Durkan is running against Montez Haywood for the second time this year. Durkan defeated Haywood in a special election for the seat back in July after the sitting councilor, Kenzie Bok, accepted a job as administrator for the Boston Housing Authority. District 9 is a contest between incumbent Liz Breadon and Jacob deBlecourt.

Across the rest of Massachusetts, 80 communities will complete elections on Tuesday during an election cycle that usually produces lower turnout due to the lack of big name up-ballot federal or statewide races.

Competitive mayoral contests are on the ballot in Amesbury, Braintree, Brockton, Chicopee, Fall River, Fitchburg, Gardner, Gloucester, Medford, New Bedford, Quincy, Taunton, Revere, Somerville, Springfield, Waltham, Weymouth, Windsor, Woburn and Worcester.

Though most votes will be cast for municipal leaders, there is also a special Senate election in central Massachusetts where voters in 22 communities will choose who will replace former Sen. Anne Gobi, who resigned to become the state's director of rural affairs.

The election could inflate the Senate Republican caucus from 3 to 4 members if Republican Rep. Peter Durant comes out on top of his colleague in the House, Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik, a Gardner Democrat who has a chance to again give Democrats 37 out of 40 Senate seats.

"This particular district, by enrollment, has a fairly higher number of Republicans than many of the other legislative districts around the state," Secretary of State William Galvin, who oversees elections, said during a press conference on Monday. "The opportunity for any candidate is to bring out their supporters, whatever their enrollment is, and vote for them. And that's what we'll see tomorrow."

Worcester and Gardner -- two of the largest municipalities in the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district -- also have municipal elections on Tuesday, likely drawing out more voters in those two communities.

Galvin said he is "hopeful" for good turnout in the Senate special and in the 55 communities that are holding annual municipal elections, choosing local officials such as mayors and local council members.

Six towns are holding special municipal elections, including Arlington, where voters will decide the fate of a tax increase under Proposition 2 ½ and could vote to provide local property tax relief for seniors.

Galvin said anything from 30-50% turnout is "reasonably acceptable" for municipal races.

"It's going to vary dramatically depending on the intensity of the races, but generally speaking, for municipal races anything from 30 to 50 percent is considered reasonably acceptable. It's not acceptable to me. But that's the range, historically," Galvin said.

New Hampshire

According to The Boston Globe, a new mayor will be elected in between four to eight of New Hampshire's 13 cities on Tuesday.

The mayors of Manchester, Concord, Keene and Somersworth chose not to seek re-election, while incumbents are running to retain their seats in Nashua, Rochester, Portsmouth and Berlin.

The Manchester race, in the state's largest city, is hotly-contested, with Jay Ruais running against Kevin Cavanaugh after Joyce Craig chose to run for governor instead of seeking another term as mayor.

There is also a state House race Tuesday in Hillsborough District 3.

Rhode Island

Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard face off in a special congressional election in Rhode Island on Tuesday to complete the term of former Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, who resigned in May after seven terms. Also on the ballot is a special election for state Senate.

Amo, a former Obama and Biden White House aide, won a crowded Democratic primary in September, defeating a field that included state Sen. Sandra Cano, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg. Leonard is a retired U.S. Marine colonel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the primary, he won the state party’s endorsement and defeated former Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn.

The district has voted reliably for Democrats. Cicilline was first elected in 2010 and won his last five reelection bids with 60% of the vote or higher. Democrat Patrick Kennedy previously held the seat for 16 years.

The election will fill one of two vacant seats in the U.S. House. The other vacancy is in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, which will be decided in a special election on Nov. 21.

Also on the Tuesday ballot is a special state Senate election to complete the term of Maryellen Goodwin, the chamber’s majority whip until her death in April. The Democratic nominee is Jacob Bissaillon, the former chief of staff to the state Senate president. The Republican nominee is Niyoka Powell, who ran unopposed for her party’s nomination.

Vermont

There are no statewide elections in Vermont on Tuesday, and only a small number of communities are holding local elections.

The Associated Press and State House News Service contributed to this report.