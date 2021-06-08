Here's When and Where Margaritaville Is Coming to Boston

A little slice of the Caribbean is coming to Faneuil Hall this year.

Margaritaville, the chain restaurant famously backed by music legend Jimmy Buffet, will make the historic marketplace its newest home by "late 2021," according to its website.

According to the restaurant’s website and Facebook page, the new site will be located in Faneuil Hall’s North Building at 4 S. Market Street.

The new development, first spotted by Boston Restaurant Talk, is the restaurant's first public development in over a year. In March 2020, the chain announced it would be opening a location in Boston that summer, but did not say specifically where in the city it would be. Then the pandemic hit, putting the restaurant industry in disarray.

Named for Buffet’s signature song, Margaritaville is a casual dining spot that features dishes like cheeseburgers, ribs, fish tacos and jambalaya.

There are currently 27 locations across the United States and in South and Central America, but this will be the only New England location when it opens later this year. The restaurant has not yet announced an official opening date.