‘Hoax Device' Temporarily Shuts Down Causeway Street Near TD Garden

The discovery of a "hoax device" temporarily shut down Causeway Street near the TD Garden and North Station overnight.

Boston police said they responded to Causeway Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious device.

They were ultimately able to determine that it was a "hoax device" and the scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.