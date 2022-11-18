Local

BOSTON

‘Hoax Device' Temporarily Shuts Down Causeway Street Near TD Garden

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. and the area was cleared about an hour later

By Marc Fortier

The discovery of a "hoax device" temporarily shut down Causeway Street near the TD Garden and North Station overnight.

Boston police said they responded to Causeway Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious device.

They were ultimately able to determine that it was a "hoax device" and the scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

