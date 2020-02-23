Holy Cross Rowing Coach Retires After Deadly Van Crash

The longtime Holy Cross women's rowing coach who was driving a team van that crashed, killing one student, in Florida last month is retiring.

The school announced Friday that Patrick Diggins is leaving after 34 years at the Worcester college.

Diggins was driving a van to practice at a nearby training camp when it collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach on Jan. 15, killing rower Grace Rett.

Thirteen people were injured. Witnesses from the scene told police that Diggins had turned left on a green light and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.