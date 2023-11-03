Homicide under investigation in Sharon after man is found dead inside his home

A homicide investigation is underway after a 62-year-old man was found dead inside his home in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Sharon police and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Friday morning that they are investigating after a relative found Brad Larson, 62, in his Deerfield Road home on Thursday with obvious injuries and contacted authorities. Sharon police and fire responded to the address, and Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today,” Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey said in a statement. “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

No arrests have been made, the district attorney's office said, and investigators are continuing to process the home for potential evidence.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy, possibly as early as Friday.

The investigation remains active, authorities said. No further details were immediately released.