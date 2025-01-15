Hopkinton

Tree worker, trapped 65 feet up in bucket truck, rescued in Hopkinton

The worker was cutting a tree on Hayden Rowe Street when the hydraulic arm of the bucket failed, fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Firefighters rescued a tree worker who became stuck 65 feet in the air in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
A tree worker who got stuck in a broken bucket truck was rescued by first responders in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The worker was cutting a tree on Hayden Rowe Street around 11:40 a.m. when the hydraulic arm of the bucket failed, leaving them stuck 65 feet in the air, according to Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Daugherty.

Because of the truck's positioning, crews had limited access. Hopkinton Fire and members of the Massachusetts Fire District 14 Technical Rescue Team used a high-point anchor and lowering system to lift the worker and bring them down to safety.

The worker was unhurt.

