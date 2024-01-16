RI man accused of trying to break into Billerica storage, leading police on a chase in U-Haul

A Providence, Rhode Island, man was arrested Monday night after trying to break into a storage in Billerica, Massachusetts, and then leading police on a pursuit, according to authorities.

The incident started at about 10:30 p.m., when Billerica police told Massachusetts State Police they were chasing a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck from local roads onto Route 3 south, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

Alexander Encarnacion, 29, as well as accomplices in a sedan, were accused of trying to break into a storage facility, the facility's manager told officers, state police said.

Officers then chased the truck as it sped away from them, according to state police. The sedan also took off but wasn't pursued.

The U-Haul took the ramp from Route 3 south to Interstate 95 north, while both agencies followed.

Troopers noticed that the U-Haul's back license plate was covered and that Encarnacion had an orange ski mask, state police said. While approaching exit 57 in Wakefield, the U-Haul hit stop sticks but kept going, according to state police.

Almost 20 minutes later, the U-Haul exited on I-95 north at exit 59 in Lynnfield and crashed into an unoccupied Lynnfield police cruiser in the area of Sumer Street, state police said.

The Providence man got out of the U-Haul and fled on foot. He was caught and arrested almost an hour later, according to state police.

Encarnacion faces several charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and failure to stop for police.

A bail clerked ordered the 29-year-old held on $5,000 cash bail, which he didn't post, state police said.

He's due in Peabody District Court Tuesday morning for an arraignment