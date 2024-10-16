Serious crash closes lanes on I-95 in N. Hampton, NH

A serious car crash closed Interstate 95 south in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Massachusetts-bound traffic was routed off the highway at Exit 3, and two travel lanes were closed headed toward Maine as well, according to police.

Police didn't say if anyone was hurt, but they did urge drivers to avoid the area if they could, and to expect delays if not.

#UPDATE: Traffic is being routed off I-95 south at Exit 3. Two right lanes and the left breakdown are also closed on the northbound side of I-95 in the area of the crash scene. #NHSP #nhtraffic — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 16, 2024