New Hampshire

Serious crash closes lanes on I-95 in N. Hampton, NH

Police didn't say if anyone was hurt, but they did urge drivers to avoid the area if they could, and to expect delays if not

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A serious car crash closed Interstate 95 south in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Massachusetts-bound traffic was routed off the highway at Exit 3, and two travel lanes were closed headed toward Maine as well, according to police.

Police didn't say if anyone was hurt, but they did urge drivers to avoid the area if they could, and to expect delays if not.

