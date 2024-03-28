‘I don't need any more hurt': Harmony Montgomery's mother criticizes man's fundraiser for statue

A man's fundraising effort in the name of Harmony Montgomery is drawing criticism from the slain child's mother.

Crystal Sorey is not happy a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a statue and a bench to honor her little girl in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"I don't need any more hurt," Sorey said. "I don't need any more pain."

Sorey wants people to know she has no connection to the fundraiser.

"It's just really hurtful for people to further kind of victimize my family in a way by doing these things," Sorey told NBC10 Boston in an exclusive interview.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in the case. Following Sorey's request, a judge declared Harmony legally dead earlier this month.

Sorey says it's too early to talk about memorials, since Harmony's body hasn't even been found. And she certainly doesn't want any tributes in New Hampshire.

"New Hampshire failed her, so why would there be a statue in New Hampshire?" asked Sorey. "I'm not sure what the purpose of this was and I haven't gotten a response from the man."

Matt Gosselin, the Manchester resident and businessman who organized the fundraising effort, defended his plans to NBC10 Boston.

"I have no ill intent," Gosselin said. "I just want to do what's right for Harmony."

Gosselin says he's working with a sculptor and is hoping to raise $28,000.

"We have to honor this sweet girl," said Gosselin. "Everyone has failed her. It's time to honor her."

An investigator with the Office of Child Advocate says after its findings were released in a report, a source came forward to say Harmony Montgomery was afraid of Adam Montgomery before she was sent to live with him.

A GoFundMe spokesperson says the fundraiser is within the company's Terms of Service.

"We will continue to work with the organizer to help ensure donor intentions are honored and put toward a community memorial," said the spokesperson.

Gosselin says he hopes to get permission from the city to install the memorial on public property, but if not, he'll find a spot somewhere in Manchester.

"I'm not going to stop no matter what hurdles I have to overcome," said Gosselin. "I've had people question me, my motives, wondering how I'm authorized to do this."

Sorey says someday, she'll be ready to talk about ways to honor her daughter, but she'll do it with family and friends. She said it's not something for strangers to take upon themselves.

"I have bigger ideas than just a statue," said Sorey. "I think that's where my pain comes from, because what's a statue going to prove? What's that going to change?"

The Manchester Police Department tells NBC10 Boston the police chief has given the organizer some suggestions, but this is a private project and the police department has no direct involvement in it.