‘I'm devastated for them:' Holliston neighbors help 2 men burned in house explosion

Two men are recovering on Tuesday after an explosion in a home in Holliston, Massachusetts, left them with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Officials are now trying to figure out what caused the explosion at the home on Westfield Drive on Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday. The two men — ages 59 and 61 — were found laying in the yard of a nearby home when first responders arrived, being helped by neighbors who came running.

They were both conscious, but due to their injuries, they were both airlifted to separate area hospitals.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An explosion in a home's basement left two people with serious burn injuries.

Firefighters said that the homeowner and an electrician had been working in the basement, trying to fix an issue with the boiler.

"I saw their injuries were severe," said neighbor Kristen Mahoney, who ran out of her home when she heard the blast. "I wanted to be helpful so they didn't get hurt further. I put them on my lawn. I told them to sit down."

The men were left with burns on more than a third of their bodies, according to investigators.

Police say two people were airlifted after a blast inside a house.

"It's awful," said Fran Gorman, a family friend of the homeowners. "It's tragic. I'm devastated for them. Most Christmas Eves, I go over there, they have a big party."

Officials said there is not a widespread issue for the neighborhood.

An investigation is ongoing, and it involves the Holliston Police Department, Holliston Fire Department, Eversource Electric and Eversource gas, authorities said.