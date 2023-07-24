Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
HOLLISTON

2 hospitalized by explosion in Holliston home, police say

The two people who were injured were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at a home in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

An explosion sent two people to the hospital from a home in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The explosion in the home on Westfield Drive remained under investigation by police and local firefighters, according to the Holliston Police Department.

The two people who were injured were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter — the vehicles were seen in a high school field nearby.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HOLLISTONMassachusettsexplosion
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us