Incident leaves at least 2 hurt in South Station area, Boston police say

It wasn't immediately clear what took place, but police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at the scene of an incident in the area of South Station in Boston on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
At least two people were hurt in an incident in the area of Boston's South Station on Friday morning, police said.

Police, firefighters and EMS were at the scene, at 750 Atlantic Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place, but police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

