Injured woman pulled alive from inside Manchester, NH, garbage truck

The truck's driver saw the woman on a camera that shows the inside of the truck and called 911, according to the Manchester fire chief

By Asher Klein

A woman being stretchered away from a sanitation truck she'd been trapped inside in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston via stringer

An injured woman was rescued from inside a garbage truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, the city's fire chief said, calling it a unique situation.

"I have never seen one like this," Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

The woman had been in a dumpster and was dropped into the sanitation truck, according to Cashin. He said the truck's driver saw the woman on a camera that shows the inside of the truck and called 911.

The woman was alive and rushed to the hospital, according to Cashin.

Video showed the woman being hoisted from the truck Firefighters went into the truck from above in what Cashin described as a technical rescue.

"They come in, they assess the situation, they know the tools they have, the training they have, and they put it all together and they make rescues," Cashin said.

First responders atop a sanitation truck that a woman was trapped inside in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
A woman being hoisted from a sanitation truck she'd been trapped inside in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
A woman being stretchered away from a sanitation truck she'd been trapped inside in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
It wasn't immediately clear why the woman was in the dumpster before it was picked up and emptied in the truck.

