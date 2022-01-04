Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Saugus

Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 1 in Saugus

The number of people injured or the extent of the injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a crash with injuries overnight in on Route 1 north in Saugus, Massachusetts.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street, state police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A car hit a utility pole, knocking it down and causing electrical wires to fall onto Main Street.

The travel lane has since been reopened, but ramps to and from Main Street remained closed for a time early Tuesday morning.

Police did not say how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Long Lines at Mass. COVID Testing Sites Keep People Waiting for Hours

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 31,184 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

This article tagged under:

SaugusMassachusettscrashRoute 1Main Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us