Inside Look at LEGO Discover Center in Somerville Ahead of Grand Opening

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday for the reopening of the LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville, Massachusetts — now an entirely renovated facility.

The grand opening is Wednesday, but NBC10 Boston got a sneak peak inside at all the new attractions for young and old – or from the Duplo dabblers to the Master Builders.

LegoLand in Somerville closed in September for this major makeover – a $12 million, eight-month renovation that is the first rebranded, rebuilt LEGO Discovery Center in the Northeast.

In the more than 43,000 square feet of space in Assembly Row, master builders reimagined the LEGO experience with 12 new discovery zones – from a new miniworld with more than 1.5 million bricks, to a 4-D theater, creative workshops and the new spaceship build and scan, where you design and build your own spaceship and then lift it off into a digital universe.

“I think people are going to notice just how much love and thought has gone into this," Global Master Model Builder Alec Posta said. "There really is a lot of emphasis and focus on letting kids run wild with their imagination and really build and be creative, we have a new zone called the creative club where kids can just sit and think through the creative process with a master builder, and there’s a lot more focus on discovering that creativity within yourself.”

The ribbon cutting and grand opening is happening Wednesday at 10 a.m.