Pizzeria in Somerville's Union Square Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Somerville pizzeria that reopened last year after being shut down for awhile during the pandemic has closed again.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, T&B Pizza in Union Square is shuttered, with a note out front saying "We appreciate your patronage! We will miss making pizza for you! Thank you for everything!" No reason was given for its closure, nor is it known what might become of the space at this point in time.

T&B Pizza debuted in the summer of 2019, with Turenne Bagels opening within the space a year later, though both businesses eventually went dark and it appeared that La Bottega (a pop-up known for its gelato) might take over the space, but this never ended up happening. T&B ended up returning in the summer of 2022 and Turenne soon rejoined it.

The address for the now-closed T&B Pizza was 251 Washington Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. [Ed note: It appears that Turenne is no longer in the space, either, though we are trying to confirm this.]