Investigators search western Mass. town for remains of victims of child serial killer

Investigators searched a western Massachusetts town this week for the remains of the victims of child serial killer Lewis Lent Jr.

According to WWLP, investigators were searching a property on Summer Street in Lanesborough on Tuesday in connection to the unsolved crimes allegedly committed by Lent.

No additional evidence was found, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said.

Lent, a handyman from North Adams, is serving life in prison for the 1990 abduction and murder of 12-year-old Jimmy Bernardo, of Pittsfield, and the 1993 slaying of 12-year-old Sara Ann Wood, of Frankfort, New York. He also confessed to killing 16-year-old James Lusher, who disappeared while riding his bike in Westfield in 1992, and is alleged to have been involved in a number of other child kidnapping cases.

The bodies of Wood and Lusher have never been found.

“Law enforcement bodies are in regular communication regarding the unsolved crimes to have allegedly been committed by Lewis Lent," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "Today’s search is a part of an ongoing effort to solve cases involving missing children that may have been among Lent’s victims. Law enforcement in both Massachusetts and New York are dedicated to bringing justice for the children who remain missing and will continue to investigate all leads until their cases have been solved."

There have been several investigations in Berkshire County related to the investigation in recent years. Lent previously told Massachusetts State Police that Lusher's remains were located at Greenwater Pond in Becket, but several searches of the area have proven unsuccessful.