Jabrill Peppers trial begins Wednesday

The trial against New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is set to begin.

Peppers was arrested in October after Braintree police responded to a disturbance. He was accused of choking a woman, smashing her head against the wall and pushing her down the stairs.

The 29-year-old athlete has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery and drug possession. His trial is scheduled to start Wednesday.

Peppers' defense says it has videos from the night in question and plans to show them, claiming they show the woman refusing to leave his home.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

His future in the NFL depends on the outcome of the case.

