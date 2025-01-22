Trial starts today for Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers

The trial against New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers gets underway Wednesday at a courthouse in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The 29-year-old NFL player, who signed a three-year extension with the Patriots last summer, is accused of assaulting a woman last fall after a sexual encounter.

Peppers has pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing, including assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance (cocaine).

According to police reports and court documents, during the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2024, Peppers allegedly pushed a woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall and repeatedly choked her after she received a phone call while they were in bed together.

Peppers has denied the woman's account, and his defense has said that he has cellphone videos of the woman that show she had no signs of serious injury, proving that he didn't commit the crimes he's accused of.

"There might be some evidence [Wednesday] where the defense says look she said she had her head bashed against a wall but she didn't go to the hospital, and she didn't get stitches and there was no gash to her head," former prosecutor Wendy Murphy said. "Well you don't have to have injuries to your head to have your head smashed against a wall."

Peppers told police he believed the woman was making the allegations to destroy his NFL career, and his attorney said in court in November that the victim had filed a $10.5 million civil suit.

Jury selection will kick things off Wednesday in district court, where only six people need to be selected to serve on the jury, plus one or two alternates.