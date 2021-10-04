Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Part of Route 1 in Revere

A jackknifed tractor-trailer is blocking traffic on Route 1 north in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The accident was reported just above Copeland Circle around 6:40 a.m., state police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

MSP personnel on scene of a TT Unit crash Route 1NB at Copeland Circle in Revere. Traffic on Route 1NB will be diverted from Route 1NB past Copeland Circle and back on to Route 1NB. Operator transported w non-life threatening injuries. Removal of TT ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2021

All traffic is stopped as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer. Heavy backups are being reported both northbound and southbound.

Northbound traffic will be diverted past Copeland Circle and back onto Route 1 north.

Jack knifed trailer truck causing major traffic on Route 1 Revere. Highway closed Route 1 North near cinema. Photo c/o my wife Erika in the passenger seat. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HwO9hvEvTp — David J Bagley NBC10 Boston (@DavidBagleyWX) October 4, 2021

State police said the driver was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

No further information was immediately available.