MBTA

Person shot near MBTA Orange Line station in JP

Police didn't immediately know the extent of the wounded person's injuries

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a daylight shooting near an Orange Line stop in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday, July 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot near an MBTA station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 2:38 p.m. in the area of 245 Centre Street, according to Boston police. That address is the Jackson Square Orange Line stop, where a large number of police were seen soon afterward.

Police didn't immediately know the extent of the wounded person's injuries. They noted the investigation was very active.

It wasn't immediately clear if MBTA service was impacted by the shooting.


