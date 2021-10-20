Judge Dismisses Request to Stop NH School Mask Mandates

A judge dismissed a request to stop enforcing a mask-wearing policy at a number of school districts in New Hampshire's Rockingham County.

Parents of children in the districts alleged in a lawsuit filed in August that wearing masks causes their children to have difficulty breathing, develop facial acne and rashes, suffer anxiety and experience headaches.

The parents challenged the legality of mask mandates on the grounds that they violate a state law prohibiting the use of “dangerous restraint techniques" in schools; that the school districts lack the authority to issue mask mandates and that the state Health Department's authority under regulations concerning communicable diseases conflicts with the mandates.

Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling ruled on Saturday that the plaintiffs haven't established a likelihood of success on their arguments.

The parents sued school districts in Exeter, Brentwood, Kensington, and Stratham.