Lanes closed on I-93 in Canton due to car fire

Drivers should expect delays on I-93 in Canton, Massachusetts, Monday after a vehicle fire.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned that three lanes were closed on I-93 south due to the response.
No other details were immediately available.
