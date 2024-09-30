Traffic

Lanes closed on I-93 in Canton due to car fire

By Thea DiGiammerino

police light
NBC

Drivers should expect delays on I-93 in Canton, Massachusetts, Monday after a vehicle fire.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned that three lanes were closed on I-93 south due to the response.

No other details were immediately available.

