Lanes closed on I-93 in Canton due to car fire

Drivers should expect delays on I-93 in Canton, Massachusetts, Monday after a vehicle fire.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned that three lanes were closed on I-93 south due to the response.

No other details were immediately available.

In #Canton, vehicle fire on I-93 SB at mile marker 2, three lanes currently closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 30, 2024