RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at 4 Mann St. Video from nearby shows heavy flames and smoke that can be seen for miles around.
According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10 for $3.2 million.
The Plymouth and Norfolk county fire services Twitter accounts said Scituate, Rockland, Braintree, Weymouth and Hull are among the fire departments sending crews to the scene.
Rockland firefighters are also on hand.
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts said it is also responding to the fire.
No further information was immediately available.