RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at 4 Mann St. Video from nearby shows heavy flames and smoke that can be seen for miles around.

According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10 for $3.2 million.

Fire Hingham mass pic.twitter.com/zuI4SqIcd5 — Terrence Concannon (@tconcannon20) July 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire Hingham Mass pic.twitter.com/ep5VqYSlwO — Terrence Concannon (@tconcannon20) July 11, 2022

The Plymouth and Norfolk county fire services Twitter accounts said Scituate, Rockland, Braintree, Weymouth and Hull are among the fire departments sending crews to the scene.

ING - 4th alarm 4 Mann St Hingham - Scituate, Rockland, Braintree, Hanover engines and Hull Ladder to the scene Quincy engine to Station 1 Abington Station 3 — Plymouth County Ctrl (@plyctyctrl) July 11, 2022

Rockland firefighters are also on hand.

Rockland Firefighters are operating at the 4th alarm fire on Mann St. in Hingham. pic.twitter.com/njFeTTXYrD — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) July 11, 2022

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts said it is also responding to the fire.

No further information was immediately available.